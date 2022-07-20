HUSHconcerts Unveils Exclusive HUSHglow Headphone System
With pristine sound, thrilling LED’s & 10-channels & colors these wireless headphones define the future of silent discos, silent concerts, and silent festivals
With the demand for HUSHcasts, silent screenings, and festival activations continuing to increase worldwide, we worked for years to deliver a product that meets the most demanding applications”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUSHconcerts is proud to announce today the release of their latest custom wireless headphone system: HUSHglow. After years of development, and triumphant trial runs at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Bottlerock Napa Valley, and Electric Forest the HUSHglow system is now available for rent by festivals, promoters, event producers, film screeners and anyone looking to make their ‘scene not heard’.
“With the demand for HUSHcasts (silent discos), silent screenings, and festival activations continuing to increase worldwide, we worked for years to deliver a product that meets the most demanding applications,” said Robbie Kowal, CEO of HUSHconcerts, the American pioneer of the silent disco. “For almost 2 decades, we have been helping people to produce events without noise complaints and now we have the hardware to match any foreseeable challenge”
The HUSHglow system overcomes many of the shortcomings of previous silent disco hardware, primarily in form factor, sound quality, channels and color choice. Unlike previous silent disco systems which suffered from compressed and muddy audio at high volume, HUSHglow’s improved audio drivers provide a flat EQ and full range sound. This puts the DJ or sound engineer in the driver’s seat to deliver the perfect auditory experience, direct to listeners. With 10 channels to choose from the headphones also overcome many of the interference issues associated with older models. Additionally, not only does the new line boast 10 color programs in cyan, magenta, yellow, black, white, blue, red & green but also can be made to pulse to the music, or turn off entirely for film screenings.
The release of this elite concert/party model comes on the heels of HUSHconcerts leadership in the corporate event space through its partnership with UK’s Silent Conference. The Silent Conference Pro Headphone System is still the gold standard for corporate events, conferences, meetings & screenings and HUSHconcerts is proud to remain the exclusive US provider. Seminal corporate events like Dreamforce, Tableau Data, Oracle Open World, Gartner Series, Atlassian have operated up to 35 rooms simultaneously with Silent Conference’s 20+ channel programmable system.
“Once we had seen what was possible in the corporate space we knew that we had to find a way to utilize some of these high-end features for concerts and festivals.” said Kowal “HUSHglow leverages the elite audio from the conference system and adds the lighting and form factor that makes a silent disco party so much fun.”
The HUSHconcerts brand continues to seek out many ways to support others through these trying times. Follow them on their socials or reach out directly through their website to hear how they can help you overcome any production challenge. For help creating a memorable experience with HUSHglow or any of their other products, visit their website or contact the corporate headquarters at www.HUSHconcerts.com.
About: HUSHconcerts creates unique live experiences providing top-notch production and promotion services artists, producers, promoters, managers, agents. HUSHconcerts promises to chase perfection and catch excellence for every facet of its work for its fans, clients and partners. Visit www.hushconcerts.com/HUSHcast to peep the schedule and tune in.
