Statement of Capability Requested En Masse by Contract Consulting Entity
Federal Government Advisors is actively requesting statement of capability submissions from all contractors with an efficacy towards nearly any type of work.
Don't believe the nonsense about rebuilding our current technology and infrastructure... There are at least 17 reasons that we have to do better and can do better than our current systems”TAMPA, FL, US, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Government Advisors – a Tampa-based contract consulting firm that captures opportunities and positions for their clients to win said opportunities – is actively requesting statement of capability submissions AKA capability statements from any and all contractors with an efficacy towards nearly any type of commercial work. While there are no specific geographical boundaries, the firm states that American-based companies have the greatest comparative advantage towards winning these contracts. “There's a lot going on in the World right now that will likely upend the status quo and we want contractors on deck who can come with us on this journey. We can't wait to find the right contractors when the right opportunity comes along because by then it is likely too late. Send us a link to your capability statement via our website contact form and there's an excellent chance we can work with you”, said Autumn Smith, an executive at FGA.
— Javier Hernandez
FGA is currently building a presence in the media to become a major player in the coming quantum technology rush. The firm openly believes that radical technology will ultimately end humanity's largest problems and they intend to deploy such technology with the help of their partners. “Don't believe the nonsense about rebuilding our current technology and infrastructure or spending trillions to glue our collapsing society back together. There are at least 17 reasons that we have to do better and can do better than our current systems. The actual plan is so much better and more logical and as people awaken to this we will continue moving to the forefront of these initiatives and trillions of dollars will change hands to build the quantum World that will make our current way of living totally primitive and obsolete”, said Javier Hernandez, the VP of Federal Government Advisors.
FGA currently represents hundreds of contractors and aims to have no less than 2000 clients by the end of 2022. Any contractor interested in finding out what Federal Government Advisors can do for them is urged to visit FederalGovAdvisors.com to find out more about what opportunities are available and if it is congruent to work with FGA based on their statement of capability.
