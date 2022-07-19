Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co Grabs the Mini Max Cup in the SuperPrix Championship Final at Shenington

Lucas Blantford and Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team

Lucas Blantford and Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited won the Mini Max Cup in the famous SuperPrix Championship final at Shenington Kart Circuit.

"It was a tough day but our champion managed to win both heats and the final, and this win also extends Lucas’s championship lead. Lucas showed everyone his capabilities today yet again, it’s hard to believe this is still only his 2nd full year of racing,” Adrian Blantford said.

2021 was Lucas’s first full year in racing and a fantastic year it was, with multiple top spot wins and podiums from various Karting championships in the UK. Lucas was also nominated by the prestigious ‘Downforce Radio’ as one of the top 10 under 13 drivers in the UK for 2021.

Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Lucas' winning of the Mini Max 2022 Cup in the SuperPrix Championship final at Shenington Kart Circuit makes him a driver a lot of teams are looking to try and secure. On this occasion, we would like to thank our official sponsor Elite Capital & Co. Limited for their sponsorship of Lucas Blantford Racing Team.”

Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –

Website: lucasblantfordracing.com

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

NNNN

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

SuperPrix | Shenington Kart Circuit - July 2022

You just read:

Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co Grabs the Mini Max Cup in the SuperPrix Championship Final at Shenington

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Company/Organization
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom
+44 20 3709 5060
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

KEY FEATURES OF THE PUBLIC & GENERAL INFORMATION

More From This Author
Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co Grabs the Mini Max Cup in the SuperPrix Championship Final at Shenington
Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. wins 3rd Place in Junior Kart Championship at GYG Final
Elite Capital & Co.’s Rider Lucas Blintford Wins 2nd Place in Whilton Mill Championship Final
View All Stories From This Author