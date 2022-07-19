Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co Grabs the Mini Max Cup in the SuperPrix Championship Final at Shenington
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited won the Mini Max Cup in the famous SuperPrix Championship final at Shenington Kart Circuit.
"It was a tough day but our champion managed to win both heats and the final, and this win also extends Lucas’s championship lead. Lucas showed everyone his capabilities today yet again, it’s hard to believe this is still only his 2nd full year of racing,” Adrian Blantford said.
2021 was Lucas’s first full year in racing and a fantastic year it was, with multiple top spot wins and podiums from various Karting championships in the UK. Lucas was also nominated by the prestigious ‘Downforce Radio’ as one of the top 10 under 13 drivers in the UK for 2021.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Lucas' winning of the Mini Max 2022 Cup in the SuperPrix Championship final at Shenington Kart Circuit makes him a driver a lot of teams are looking to try and secure. On this occasion, we would like to thank our official sponsor Elite Capital & Co. Limited for their sponsorship of Lucas Blantford Racing Team.”
Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –
Website: lucasblantfordracing.com
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
SuperPrix | Shenington Kart Circuit - July 2022