CEPTES Raises Growth Capital from Industry Leaders to Power its Global Expansion
CEPTES Software, a top cloud solution provider has raised an undisclosed amount of investment from top industry leaders for its global expansion
At a time when the pandemic shattered even some established businesses, CEPTES reached new heights & grew 3X. I am really excited to be a part of CEPTES's journey now.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, US, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES, a leading cloud solution & enterprise data management suite provider for the world's #1 cloud CRM, today announced that they have raised an undisclosed amount of investment from industry leaders to accelerate global expansion after being bootstrapped for 12 years. The funding round has been successfully closed in July 2022. Felix Advisory acted as the exclusive financial advisor to this transaction.
— Mr. Anand Ijju
As a pioneer in offering innovative business solutions including Cloud Implementation, Managed Services, and Enterprise Product Development on the world's #1 cloud platform, CEPTES has recently accomplished some impeccable feats & in a hyper growth mode. With 7+ enterprise applications listed on one of the world's leading cloud app marketplace, CEPTES offers a comprehensive Data Management Suite that comprises archiving (native & external), backup & recovery, file management, document generation & no-code native integration applications apart from their popular Real Estate Automation Application.
CEPTES has made a unique identity for itself in the cloud ecosystem with 12+ years of service excellence driven by its 250+ employees, 15+ partners & 1000+ customers across 5 continents. With a constant focus on customer success, CEPTES has built some future-proof business solutions for leading organizations leveraging its incredible product development expertise. This funding will strengthen CEPTES's global expansion plans as they are preparing to enter new markets & extend their US & APAC presence through strategic sales, marketing & development efforts targeted at acquiring more global enterprise customers.
Comments on the News
Commenting on the news, CEPTES's Co-founder Mr. Priya Ranjan Panigrahy who is also a member of the MSP & PDO Partner Advisory Boards said, "This is really a watershed moment for us as we are gearing up to expand our global footprint & take our world's #1 cloud CRM & product development expertise to other untapped markets & industries. We are delighted that we received such a tremendous response from renowned industry leaders who believed in our vision."
"Our next-gen data management suite for the world's #1 cloud platform preserves a strong value proposition for businesses of every size & industry," said Harish Kumar, the other Co-founder of CEPTES who directs the company's product division. "The latest fundraise will help us further enhance our product stack & offer synergies with modern data management capabilities."
Talking about his investment in CEPTES, Mr. Anand Ijju said "It is great to see a company running their entire business around one particular cloud platform for 12 years & also growing at a massive scale. The best part is that being a bootstrapped company, the amount of risk the founders have taken over the years to build something new is what I really appreciate. At a time when the pandemic shattered even some established businesses, CEPTES reached new heights & grew 3X. I see some real potential in the team, the innovation they bring, the technology they work on & the visionary products they have. This is a company where every investor would love to invest. I am really excited to be a part of CEPTES's journey now. Looking forward to working with the founders in bringing some real transformation to businesses running on the world's biggest cloud platform.”
About CEPTES Software
CEPTES is a leading cloud service provider that offers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. In its 12+ years of inspirational journey, they have enabled 1000+ companies across industries in transforming multiple key business verticals. Widely considered as a leader in building future-ready products & offering managed services, CEPTES has 7+ vastly popular applications including DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro, DocuPrime, RealE 360, and 200OK.
To know more, please visit: www.ceptes.com
Sambit Kumar Samanta
CEPTES Software
+1 607-304-3229
media@ceptes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn