Navy Office Launches Initiative to Maintain Readiness while Cutting Expenses using Decision Lens Software

Decision Lens software to assist in the sustainment of current readiness goals while reducing expenses

We are very excited to have PEO(T) use our software to help manage the cost savings initiatives across the organization.” — John Saaty, Decision Lens CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Program Executive Office for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)) awarded a contract in June 2022 to Decision Lens to assist in the sustainment of current readiness goals while reducing expenses.

In 2019, the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) successfully achieved readiness goals for the Super Hornet/Growler fleet to meet the SECDEF’s Mission Capable (MC) requirement for aircraft platforms. The NAE is focused on cutting expenses while maintaining the established MC goals. These goals will be achieved without assuming additional risk to their mission and achieving MC aircraft in the fleet.

To maintain readiness while rationalizing costs and realizing savings over time in its sustainment portfolio, the Navy identified software solutions that could assist in achieving these goals.

Leveraging Decision Lens, PEO(T) program offices can more systematically evaluate and prioritize cost-saving initiatives associated with fleet maintenance across the enterprise. Relying on already developed criteria, input from experts across the department and a consistent data framework, the PMAs will be able to prioritize requests while meeting its mission of maintaining readiness despite expense reduction.

Over time, programs integrating Decision Lens technology into the existing program office process will introduce the capabilities to subordinate offices for a variety of additional use cases.

“We are very excited to have PEO(T) use our software to help manage the cost savings initiatives across the organization. Recent guidance from Department of Defense (DoD) advisory panels have called for a mandated portfolio management responsibility,” Decision Lens CEO John Saaty said. “This should serve as a blueprint to other organizations looking for ways to cut costs without compromising readiness.”

Stakeholders from across the NAE will be positively affected by the efforts, as savings will be used towards Unfunded Requirements (UFRs) allowing for investment in readiness across other parts of the enterprise.

About PEO(T): PEO(T) provides full life-cycle support of naval aviation aircraft, weapons, and systems operated by Sailors and Marines.

About Decision Lens: Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.