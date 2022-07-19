Blades International promotes Paola Gasca to Vice President

Paola Gasca is promoted to Vice President of Blades International

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blades International, Inc., a trade finance and cross-border broker and financial advisory firm, today announced the promotion of Assistant Vice President Paola Gasca to Vice President. In this new role, Paola is responsible for the overall marketing and operations of the Blades International Foreign Exchange Rate Integrity® range of services.

“Paola has earned this promotion to vice president through hard work and incredible results for Blades and our clients,” said Bob Blades, President, Blades International, Inc. “She has continued to prove herself since joining us and we are extremely fortunate to have her as part of the Blades leadership team.”

Paola graduated from Houston Baptist University, with honors, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business. She also obtained a visiting student certification from UCLA's Anderson School of Management, where she studied Data Analytics—specifically, technology leadership and innovation through big and small data as it applies to business and marketing.

About Blades International

Founded by international banking veteran Bob Blades in 2009, Blades International, Inc. is a trade finance and cross-border broker and financial advisory firm in Houston, Tex. The firm specializes in advisory services for exporters and foreign-owned companies in matters of international banking, structured trade finance, foreign exchange and letters of credit. Blades International also provides support to the international departments of local banks.

