Gupshup Hires Krishna Tammana as Chief Technology Officer

Gupshup's strong growth has been built on the foundation of heavy investment in product and engineering. As we gear up for the next phase of growth, I am excited to welcome Krishna onboard.”
— Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup
SAN FRANCISCO / MUMBAI, USA / INDIA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gupshup, a leading global conversational engagement platform, announced the appointment of Krishna Tammana as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Krishna will lead technology strategy, engineering and integration, supporting Gupshup’s product-led growth and market expansion.

“Gupshup's strong growth has been built on the foundation of heavy investment in product and engineering”, said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup. “As we gear up for the next phase of growth, I am excited to welcome Krishna, a seasoned tech veteran from Silicon Valley. He brings deep expertise in building high-scale products and extensive experience in managing high-performing tech teams.”

With over two decades of experience, Krishna brings rich expertise in IT infrastructure (cloud and on-prem environments), Data Architecture, Security and SaaS. Previously, Krishna was the CTO of Talend, a leading data integration and management company, where he led product management, engineering, and cloud operations. Prior to Talend, he led large global engineering teams in hyper-growth environments at Splunk, E*TRADE and Sybase.

“We are on the cusp of another fundamental shift in how the world leverages mobile technology. Gupshup is uniquely positioned to help many more brands reach and engage with a much broader customer base more effectively”, said Krishna Tammana, CTO, Gupshup. “I am happy to join Gupshup at an exciting time. I look forward to playing a key role in the company’s next growth phase.”

Krishna is a Computer Science graduate from BITS, Pilani.

About Gupshup

Gupshup enables better customer engagement through conversational messaging. Gupshup is the leading conversational engagement platform, powering over 9 billion messages monthly. Tens of thousands of large and small businesses across industry verticals use Gupshup to build conversational experiences across marketing, sales and support. Gupshup’s carrier-grade platform provides a single messaging API for 30+ channels, a rich conversational experience-building tool kit for any use case and a network of emerging market partnerships across messaging channels, device manufacturers, ISVs and operators. With Gupshup, businesses have made conversations an integral part of their customer engagement success. Gupshup operates in India, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the United States. Visit www.gupshup.io for more.

