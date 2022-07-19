Submit Release
2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair postponed

MACAU, July 19 - The 2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2022GMBPF), which is jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and was originally scheduled for 29-31 July, is postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic and the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention and control measures. The exact date will be announced later.

For the event’s latest information, please visit the GMBPF’s official website (www.guangdongmacaofair.com). The organisers are closely monitoring the situation of the epidemic, actively following the relevant guidelines issued by the health authorities, following up on the event and informing the relevant entities, exhibitors, and participants of the arrangements through various media channels.

For any enquiries, please contact the organisers at (853) 8798 9636 or email info@guangdongmacaofair.com.

