MarketResearchReports.com: Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Market to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028
Market research reveals that the five largest players hold an 89.14% market share of the Aircraft Carbon Brake Market in terms of revenue.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon brakes are a practical alternative to existing steel brakes. Steel brakes have been in use since the 1980s, but advances in engineering and manufacturing help retrofitting carbon brakes onto existing airplanes can decrease fuel costs for specific models, resulting in steel brakes being replaced more and more with carbon brakes. The global Aircraft Carbon Brake market was valued at USD 1,247.64 million in 2021 and will reach USD 1,899.91 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.43% during 2022-2028.
The North America Aircraft Carbon Brake market size was USD 481.50 million in 2021, while China was about USD 193.27 million. The proportion of China was 15.49% in 2021, and it is predicted that the share will reach 19.16% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 9.7 % through the analysis period.
Carbon brakes were originally used in high-performance military aircraft applications. The lower weight and higher energy absorption capability of carbon brakes justified their cost, which historically was higher than the cost of steel brakes.
Fully considering the economic change caused by the COVID-19, Commercial Brake accounting for 90.51% of the Aircraft Carbon Brake global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 1,732.80 million by 2028, growing at a revised 6.54% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Aftermarket segment is altered to a 6.63% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share of about 93.64% in 2028.
After roughly 1,000 – 2,000 landings, the brakes need to go to the brake shop for a check. A pin located inside the brakes serves as an indicator of brake wear. The price for one brake differs depending on the aircraft model. For example, the list price for a Boeing 777 is approximately 100,000 USD for a complete 12-piece brake set. The global main manufacturers of Aircraft Carbon brakes include Safran, Meggitt, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, XiAn Aviation Brake Technology, Beijing Bei MO, Chaoma Technology, Hunan Boyun New Materials, Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share of approximately 89.14% in terms of revenue.
