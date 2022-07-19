MarketResearchReports.com: Global Acetophenone Market to reach USD 233.36 million by 2028

The three largest players hold a 31.71% market share of the Acetophenone market in 2021, which is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acetophenone is a very versatile chemical intermediate, used in a diversified range of applications, from Agrochemicals to Fragrancy. Acetophenone is the organic compound with the formula C6H5C(O)CH3, the simplest aromatic ketone. The global Acetophenone market size is estimated to be worth USD 206.81 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 233.36 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.03% during the forecast period 2022-2028.Acetophenone is used to provide the fragrance of orange blossoms in perfumes, soaps, detergents, and lotions. Industrial uses of acetophenone include a specialty solvent for plastics and resins, a catalyst for olefins polymerization, and a photosensitizer in organic synthesis. Acetophenone is also used in chewing gum and is added to some tobacco products.Cumene Process accounting for 97.81% of the Acetophenone global market in 2021, which is projected to value USD 231.91 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.37% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While the Industrial Solvent segment is altered to a 3.31% CAGR throughout this forecast period.The global major manufacturers of Acetophenone include Ineos, Haicheng Liqi, SI Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Versalis, Seqens, Xingli Huiyuan, DOMO Chemicals, Solvay, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 31.71% market share of Acetophenone in 2021.