American Management University Set to Host Its Premier Physical Graduation with Festivities and Award-Giving Ceremony
The highlight of the event will be the conferment of honorary degrees to meritorious individuals as well as celebrated author, Aaron OzeeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plans are in motion as the American Management University continues to prepare for its first-ever physical graduation which is to be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on the 10th of September. Activities lined up for the momentous occasion include an emcee, speeches, and an array of awards to be presented to deserving students who have excelled in academic research, professionalism, and a lifetime of philanthropy.
Amongst the honorary doctorate recipients is award-winning author, Aaron Ozee who is expected to receive his award in Humane Letters for his outstanding accomplishments achieved at the young age of 26. Aaron published his international bestselling children’s book Regulus, at the age of 21 but has been publishing books since he was only 15 years of age.
Recently, Ozee has progressed to philanthropy by donating to the Durham Literacy Centre, alongside sending physical and digital copies of his book to the displaced children of Ukraine. His popularity has gone beyond the sphere of a children’s book author, as he has been invited as a motivational speaker on multiple local and international platforms. Thus, AMU confers the award on him as a recognition of a career that most people twice his age can only dream of.
Chief Operating Officer of AMU, Dr. Mike K. had this to say about Aaron Ozee’s incredible achievements: “It is quite amazing what this young man has accomplished in such a little time. He is an inspiration to many and we are proud to bestow this honor to him.” In addition, AMU will be hosting a wonderful buffet-style dinner where guests will have ample opportunity to network and build long-lasting relationships. Tickets are currently on sale through Eventbrite.
For more information about AMU, please visit www.amu.education
About AMU
The American Management University (AMU) is a hybrid and online learning university located in Southern California. The university is sponsored by the International Alliance of Business Professionals, a non-profit trade organization. It is an educational member of the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE), Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC UK), the National Business Education Association, and the United States Distance Learning Association, with all programs accredited by the Association of Professional Managers and Entrepreneurs of London (APME). The school is pursuing US Dept of Education approved institutional accreditation.
