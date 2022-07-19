Audit The Vote PA Responds to LNP Criticism

Lancaster County Canvassing Results

The Lancaster Newspaper has published several skewed articles with inaccurate information regarding our canvassing effort in Lancaster County.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our goal from sitting down with LNP was to bridge the overly-polarized gap between the left and the right, by clearly showing that we have work to do to ensure our elections and the systems they rely on are being maintained in accordance with the law and are accurate.

We put a lot of effort and time in conversing with the LNP reporter. We tried to clear up their confusion over a handful of exchanges. Unfortunately, the reporter chose to ignore the points we made, and have since reiterated their points, in order to publish their article rife with exaggerations and misconstrued quotes to seemingly meet their preconceived notion that there are no problems with our election systems in Pennsylvania.

See our full response here where we refute all of LNP's claims.

Regardless of how the LNP chooses to view the serious issues we’ve brought to light, Audit The Vote PA continues to stand by the hard work that was accomplished thanks to numerous volunteers across Lancaster and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. ATVPA has confidence in the canvassing results we’ve published and will continue to update.

Our goal is not a partisan issue. It’s not a Republican issue, nor a Democrat issue. It’s an issue for everyone who cares about free and fair elections. We will continue to work towards our goal of restoring election integrity across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania so that our wonderful State may once again be viewed as the shining example of what America can be.

Toni L. Shuppe
Audit The Vote PA
Contact
Toni L. Shuppe
Audit The Vote PA
Company/Organization
Audit The Vote PA
PO BOX 1834
Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, 16066
United States

About

The Audit The Vote PA movement was started with a petition in February of 2021 by everyday moms who saw what happened in the November 2020 election and knew something wasn’t right. We decided to launch an online petition to see if we could get support for a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania. Four months later, our petition had over 100,000 signatures on it, and we started getting noticed. What started out as just average, everyday people wanting to make a difference has turned into a statewide movement for election integrity.

https://auditthevotepa.com

