Audit The Vote PA Responds to LNP Criticism
The Lancaster Newspaper has published several skewed articles with inaccurate information regarding our canvassing effort in Lancaster County.CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our goal from sitting down with LNP was to bridge the overly-polarized gap between the left and the right, by clearly showing that we have work to do to ensure our elections and the systems they rely on are being maintained in accordance with the law and are accurate.
We put a lot of effort and time in conversing with the LNP reporter. We tried to clear up their confusion over a handful of exchanges. Unfortunately, the reporter chose to ignore the points we made, and have since reiterated their points, in order to publish their article rife with exaggerations and misconstrued quotes to seemingly meet their preconceived notion that there are no problems with our election systems in Pennsylvania.
See our full response here where we refute all of LNP's claims.
Regardless of how the LNP chooses to view the serious issues we’ve brought to light, Audit The Vote PA continues to stand by the hard work that was accomplished thanks to numerous volunteers across Lancaster and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. ATVPA has confidence in the canvassing results we’ve published and will continue to update.
Our goal is not a partisan issue. It’s not a Republican issue, nor a Democrat issue. It’s an issue for everyone who cares about free and fair elections. We will continue to work towards our goal of restoring election integrity across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania so that our wonderful State may once again be viewed as the shining example of what America can be.
