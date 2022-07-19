Aventis Graduate School Appoints New Regional Head for Southeast Asia

Aventis Graduate School (AGS) announced the appointment of Mr Ramson Yap as the Regional Head of Business Development today.

SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School (AGS) announced the appointment of Mr Ramson Yap as the Regional Head of Business Development today. AGS continues to strengthen its talent and capability building and its commitment to expand its offering of Executive Masters, Graduate Diploma and Executive Education across the region.

Based in Singapore, Mr Ramson Yap is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in education and training. Prior to joining Aventis Graduate School, Mr Yap was the Director (School of Postgraduate Studies) in Kaplan Singapore where he was responsible for the recruitment of postgraduate students. Mr Yap also served as the key liaison with university partners and was a member of the Curriculum Development Review Committee where he reviewed new and existing programme viability.

With over 25 years of experience in Executive Education, Mr Yap will be responsible for growing Aventis student network in Southeast Asia, with a focus on driving alumni engagement and building a strong ecosystem for our students. Mr Yap will be based in Singapore and will oversee Aventis Graduate School’s expansion roadmap to grow its student’s population across ASEAN cities. He will also be responsible for further developing its local capabilities to grow Aventis’ Masters portfolio in Singapore.

Speaking of his appointment, Mr Yap shared “Amid a stronger push for growth, we must be right at where our students are. The ASEAN market for postgraduate and executive education are growing rapidly and we are determined to leverage on the latest technology including a phygital approach of digital learning and physical networking events across ASEAN cities to grow our community and student population. Through continuous collaborations and engagement with our existing students and alumni in the region, we are dedicated to helping executives across Asia to develop the skills, capability and credentials to help them succeed and thrive in the new economy.”

In his new role, Mr Yap will be focusing on building and strengthening the Aventis’ University Partner relationships, accelerating key initiatives such as the development of new market segments and new client acquisitions. Commenting on the appointment, Mr Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Graduate School said, “Ramson is an ideal choice to lead Aventis Graduate School forward in the ASEAN region. He brings decades of experience in building highly successful education partnership and growing enrolment numbers. His extensive industry expertise and impressive local market knowledge will be invaluable to our growth. I have full confidence that Ramson will further enhance and grow our business in the region where we will leverage on our expansion into the Metaverse. Together with our closely knitted alumni community, we will continue to grow our ecosystem. We are fully committed to supporting our alumni across ASEAN.”

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading Graduate School that is dedicated to the Professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, the institution has been the pioneer of Professional and Leadership development, actively shaping up global leaders, transforming organizations, and paving the way for high impact graduate education. Aventis is registered with Executive MBA Council (EMBA Council), AACSB business education alliance, SkillsFuture Singapore and the International Association of Counselling (IAC). Aventis collaborates with leading Universities across the UK and United States to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programmes, ranging from AI to cyber security to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2022, Aventis has 3,000+ successful graduates and 60,000 learners from 35 nations across the world.