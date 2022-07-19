International Peace Garden 90th Celebration

Peace Garden logo and 90th banner Overlooking Peace Garden Formal Garden Terrace Family in front of 18' Floral Clock

Celebrating 90 Years of Peace and Plants

We’re proud of our long history of promoting peace through conservation, education, recreation, and arts and culture, and looking forward to continuing that tradition for many years to come.”” — Tim Chapman, CEO/Executive Director, International Peace Garden

DUNSEITH, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunseith, North Dakota and Boissevain, Manitoba - The International Peace Garden (IPG) will mark 90 years of serving as a symbol of peace between the U.S. and Canada with a special celebration on July 29 – 31. The July 14, 1932 dedication of the stone cairn that stands at the gateway to the IPG was attended by over 50,000 people. It marked the culmination of a vision that had been in the planning stages for four years, and the beginning of the development of a living monument to lasting friendship between nations spread over 2,339 acres on the U.S.-Canadian border in northern North Dakota and southern Manitoba.

The 90thAnniversary festivities will kick off with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday, July 29 at 1 PM and conclude with an outdoor movie after sunset on Sunday, July 31. The weekend celebration will feature live music, fireworks, art and food vendors, historical demonstrations and displays, and presentations of Indigenous and Métis culture. Other highlights include a “Taste of 1932” dinner served Friday evening at the Historic Lodge and featuring locally sourced foods that were popular at the time of the IPG’s dedication, the grand opening of the new Children’s Nature Play Area at 11:00 AM on Saturday, and a ceremony honoring fallen game wardens at the Game Warden Museum at 1:00 PM on Saturday. For more details about the weekend’s events, see the IPG website at peacegarden.com/90-2/.

“This anniversary event is a major milestone for the IPG,” Tim Chapman, CEO of the International Peace Garden Foundation, said. “It’s an opportunity to look back at 90 years and celebrate the natural history and rich cultural traditions of this area. It’s also a chance for us to showcase the many new features and additions over the years that have made the IPG a must-see destination in this region. We’re proud of our long history of promoting peace through conservation, education, recreation, and arts and culture, and looking forward to continuing that tradition for many years to come.”

