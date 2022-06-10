Humic Product Trade Association Announces 2022 Annual Meeting

2022 HPTA Annual Meeting Announcement

Join us in Park City, Utah Sept. 26 - 28, 2022 for exciting Humic Industry News

WILLISTON, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 10, 2022

Humic Products Trade Association sets agenda for Annual Meeting

September 26 – 28, 2022

The meeting will focus on the test methods for humic and fulvic acids, the introduction to the HPTA Seal for certified humic products, and biostimulant regulatory environment.

PARK CITY, UTAH -- The Humic Products Trade Association (HPTA) will hold its annual meeting September 26 – 28, 2022 in Park City, Utah. HTPA members and non-member guests can attend the in-person presentations and tours or watch portions of the event virtually.

Register and learn more at www.humictrade.org/annual22

HPTA promotes the commercial trade of humic substances – naturally occurring substances found in organic matter -- through scientific cooperation and industry regulation.

“The humic industry has matured significantly since the trade association was founded in 2010. Humic based products show benefit in multiple industries increasing acceptance and use,” says Russell Taylor, HPTA president.

Humic substances are ubiquitous and exist naturally in the remains of decayed biomatter in soils and water. Highly concentrated humic deposits are found in peat, oxidized coal, and shale deposits. Humic substances improve soil, maintain turf, enhance nutrition efficiency, and are also used in soil and water remediation. Other industries using humic substances are also seeing increased demand such as dietary supplements and livestock feeds.

“The goal of the HPTA is to expand the market opportunity for humic substances in all of those areas by bringing the scientific community together and streamlining regulatory issues,” says Taylor.

This year's conference will address the latest research, regulatory issues, and the HPTA testing methods. The meeting will be held at the Sheraton Park City, Park City, Utah.

The HPTA Annual meeting includes a welcome reception on September 26, presentations and a dinner on Tuesday, September 27, and a farm tour at Harward Farms on Wednesday, September 28. For meeting agenda, registration and hotel details, visit www.humictrade.org/annual22.

About the HPTA

The Humic Products Trade Association (HPTA) is a not-for-profit membership organization advancing the commercial uses of humic products through scientific and regulatory cooperation. Learn more at HumicTrade.org



