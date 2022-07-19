Submit Release
Corrective Services Ministers’ Conference



19 July 2022

Elise Archer, Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation

It is my pleasure to welcome Ministerial colleagues and staff from around Australia and New Zealand this week as Tasmania hosts the 2022 Corrective Services Ministers’ Conference (CSMC) in Hobart.

The CSMC represents a great opportunity to learn from other jurisdictions, and share what works and potential learnings in rehabilitation in other Corrections systems.

The last few years have been particularly challenging and Corrections systems throughout the country have done an incredible job in working to contain COVID-19 outbreaks within their facilities, while continuing to operate.

Our Government has made significant improvements in rehabilitation programs, staff recruitment and infrastructure, through our significant investments into these areas within our Corrections system.

But we know there is always more to do and I welcome the opportunity to host, meet with and learn from other jurisdictions in this important area.

The CSMC runs until Wednesday, and I thank attendees for their time, passion and commitment, and I look forward to the positive discussions ahead in coming days.

