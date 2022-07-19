BizAvJets USA Magazine Lands Interview with Pharmaceutical Industry Icon Cindy Eckert

Cindy Eckert/Jerry Whetstone/James Beasley

Publication Adds Sales and Photography Personnel

We are excited to have a high caliber interview with Cindy Eckert. We are also pleased to add new personnel to our team.” — Eli Stepp, Co-Publisher

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizAvJets USA Magazine has landed an interview with pharmaceutical industry disrupter Cindy Eckert. Ms. Eckert is a Business Aviation Advocate who chose to share her story with the publication. Her article is appearing in the summer 2022 issue. She has quite an interesting story regarding a pharmaceutical company she sold for one billion dollars, and then had the company returned to her at no cost, due to the buyer not meeting required contractual milestones.

BizAvJets USA is also pleased to announce the addition of Business Aviation Industry Veteran James Beasley as business development/sales representative, and Jerry Whetstone as publication photographer. BizAvJets USA Magazine Co-Publisher Eli Stepp mentioned "We are excited to have a high caliber interview with Cindy Eckert. We are also pleased to add new personnel to our team."

