Top 100 Business Coach David Meltzer Becomes BizAvJets USA Magazine's #1 NFT Owner

Top 100 Business Coach David Meltzer and BizAvJets Magazine Co-Founder Eli Stepp BizAvJets USA NFT (Powerfan.io/bizavjetsusa)

Publication Sees Promise with Magazine Issues on the Blockchain as an NFT Digital Asset

We are grateful David Meltzer has become #1 owner of BizAvJets USA Magazine NFT. We are honored to be associated with a leader who continually empowers others.” — Eli Stepp

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 100 Business Coach David Meltzer has become the #1 owner of BizAvJets USA Magazine Blockchain NFT. The publication recently announced a partnership with Powerfan.io to bring exclusive access to digital assets, NFTs, and new cryptocurrency opportunities to the business aviation community. Co-Owner Annamarie Buonocore said "We are thrilled to have someone of David Melter's stature to become the #1 owner of our NFT offering." Co-Owner Eli Stepp added "We are grateful David Meltzer has become #1 owner of BizAvJets USA Magazine NFT. We are honored to be associated with a leader who continually empowers others."

BizAvJets USA Magazine sees promise with their publication on the blockchain as an NFT digital asset. They believe the digital asset offerings will allow them to evolve how they serve the aviation community, and provide new ways of delivering value. In development plans with PowerFan.io they are considering several options such as access to exclusive events for NFT holders, flight credits for private air travel, and special bonuses and/or incentives for their future premier partners.

About David Meltzer

David Meltzer is the Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, the executive producer of Entrepreneur‘s #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch, and host of the top entrepreneur podcast, The Playbook. His newest book, Game-Time Decision Making, was a #1 new release, David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

About BizAvJets USA Magazine

BizAvJets USA Magazine is a joint effort of "In Flight USA" and "BizAvJets, Inc." The two companies formed a partnership in November 2020 to produce the new digital and print publication, which focuses on business jets and business-aviation related activities. Entities or individuals who desire to submit content for article consideration should contact Annamarie Buonocore at +1 (650) 504-8549 email annamarie@bizavjetsusa.com, or contact company via http://www.bizavjetsusa.com. Advertisers are welcome to contact BizAvJets USA Business Development Representative Paul T. Glessner at +1 (562) 714-6686. Individuals or entities interested in further Magazine NFT information, should contact Eli Stepp at +1 (702) 465-2027 or eli@bizavjetsusa.com.

Visit http://www.bajusanft.com for more information, and http://www.PowerFan.io for more information regarding Blockchain NFTs.