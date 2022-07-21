Pacific Air Cargo Wins Prestigious Top 10 Freight Forwarding Award
Thanks to every one of our Team Members for their hard work, professionalism and exceptional customer service which has been recognized by our partners, customers and the Freight Forwarding industry.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo has been named as one of the Top 10 Freight Forwarders in the nation by the prestigious industry publication, Logistics and Transportation Review. The use of a multi-layer selection process reveals the distinctiveness of the award.
— Tanja Janfruechte, CEO & President of Pacific Air Cargo
The thousands of subscribers of Logistics and Transportation Review (both online and as a print publication) are requested to nominate companies that they believe are at the forefront of tackling or handling the industry problems and which they would recommend to their peers.
Commenting on the award, Logistics and Transportation Review, Stephanie Matthew, Managing Editor, said, “We are pleased to announce Pacific Air Cargo as one of the Top 10 Freight Forwarding Services Companies for 2022. Pacific Air Cargo was selected by our readers’ nominations and evaluated by our executive panel for their overall performance and outstanding customer service.”
While technically Pacific Air Cargo is a Freight Forwarder, their unique business model means that they are seen essentially as a Cargo Airline. Pacific Air Cargo offers daily express air cargo services between Los Angeles and Honolulu with onward connections to Hawaii neighbor islands. A Boeing 757-200F operates weekly flights to Pago Pago, American Samoa and Guam.
“Last year was a particularly challenging year for all of us who are part of the vital supply chain, so to be recognized as one of the best in the industry is very special and humbling,” stated Paul Skellon, Director Marketing, Communication & PR.
With daily shipments averaging more than 250,000 pounds to Hawaii, some of the world’s most remote islands, PAC continues to tackle pandemic-induced disruptions, higher freight costs, sky-rocketing fuel prices, and labor shortages affecting freight forwarders and airlines throughout the industry. Even with those challenges, Pacific Air Cargo earned a place with the best of the best.
“I would like to say thanks to each and every one of our Team Members for their hard work, professionalism, and exceptional customer service which has been recognized by our partners, customers, and the wider Freight Forwarding industry,” remarked Tanja Janfruechte, CEO & President of Pacific Air Cargo. “We should all be very proud. Mahalo and Congratulations everyone!”
www.pacificaircargo.com
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400F express air cargo services between Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly B757-200F services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific.
Paul Skellon
Pacific Air Cargo
+1 808-321-1600
