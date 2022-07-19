Markham Board Of Trade announces Chris Collucci as new President & CEO
Markham Board of Trade is pleased to announce Chris Collucci as the new President & CEO for the organization, effective July 18th, 2022.
— Chris Collucci
As the city’s local Chamber of Commerce, the Markham Board of Trade is a vital part of Markham’s economic success with local businesses and stakeholders across our community, and beyond.
With deep roots in Markham, Collucci brings a wide array of business experience ranging from Fortune 500 corporations such as IBM and Motorola (located in Markham) plus over a decade of experience as a Markham business owner and award-winning entrepreneur.
Lending his business knowledge and passion for innovation to students, Collucci teaches Innovation in Entrepreneurship at Seneca College and has spent years supporting business success as a mentor, trainer and coach.
In addition to his corporate background and living in Markham for over 21 years, Collucci’s experience as a Markham entrepreneur lends a fresh and focused real-world perspective for supporting business growth and success.
Secretary of the Board of Directors, Eric Lariviere said: “The leadership search was conducted through an independent, professional, HR talent company. After months with more than a hundred inquiries and related interviews, Chris Collucci was identified as the best choice for Markham Board of Trade, President & CEO.”
Giving back to the community, Collucci serves on the Board of Directors for local organizations including Evergreen Hospice and the Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs (ACCE), as well as supporting Markham’s Business Mentoring program as a volunteer since 2015.
“I’m very excited to bring energy with drive, enthusiasm and vision to the role through a deep commitment to Markham’s business development, success and growth across our great city,” said Collucci. “Markham Board of Trade has been supporting the business community and members for over 40 years and I’m looking forward to building on that as President & CEO.”
Markham Board of Trade is a local organization formed of members to advance economic development and business growth in the Markham community.
For more information and media inquiries, please contact:
Selina Martins, Marketing Coordinator, Markham Board of Trade
P: (289) 844-3015 E: smartins@markhamboard.com
About Markham Board of Trade:
Markham Board of Trade (MBT) is a non-profit Chamber of Commerce serving the local business community comprising over 10,000 Markham businesses, from large corporations to small entrepreneurial ventures.
For over 40 years, MBT has helped to enhance the success of its members by offering exclusive programs and services to assist them in growing their networks and their businesses.
Promoting community, advocacy and commercial growth, MBT's digital channels and networking events elevate, connect and bring Markham businesses closer together. MBT produces Markham's Annual Buyer’s Guide and Markham’s exclusive business magazine, the Markham VOICE, which is available to the public in print and on-line and features local business success stories.
For more information about MBT, visit: www.markhamboard.com.
Selina Martins
Markham Board of Trade
+1 289-844-3015
info@markhamboard.com