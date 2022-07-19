Submit Release
ServiceEcho is Working with the BDC To Give Canadian Businesses a 0% Loan, up to $100,000 for tech upgrades

The funds would be used to finance new technology for your Canadian company, technology like ServiceEcho, a field service management platform.

Growth takes commitment and money. With this opportunity between us and the BDC, we see a lot of people trying ServiceEcho for the first time and growing their business through automated technologies.”
— Jason Silva

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ServiceEcho, the leader in field service management for companies with under 200 employees, are excited to announce a new program where they are working with the BDC (Business Development Bank of Canada) to offer Canadian small businesses an opportunity to qualify for a zero percent interest loan of up to $100,000 to finance new business technology like the ServiceEcho field service management platform.

“If you are in business, you need to think about and have a clear strategy for growing your business. Digital transformation is one of the best solutions towards long-term growth and success in the modern business world.” said Jason Silva, CEO of ServiceEcho “Growth takes commitment and money. With this opportunity between us and the BDC we see a lot of people trying ServiceEcho for the first time and growing their business through automated technologies.”

The ServiceEcho field service management platform (FSM) is currently being used by companies on three continents, with over 5 million work orders processed since 2008.

The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) is a Crown corporation and national development bank wholly owned by the Government of Canada, mandated to help create and develop Canadian businesses through financing, growth and transition capital, venture capital and advisory services, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.

For more information and to find out if you qualify for a zero-interest loan to finance new business technology go to www.serviceecho.com/bdc

About ServiceEcho.com

ServiceEcho is an industry-leading field service management platform for companies with under 200 people on the road. ServiceEcho serves over 30 industries, including HVAC, Construction, Oil and Gas, Electrical, Plumbing, and many others on three continents.
Learn more at serviceecho.com

Media Contact: Saul Colt
Toll-Free: 1-888-489-7285
Email: saulcolt@theideaintegration.com
Web: www.theideaintegration.com

Saul Colt
The Idea Integration Co. Inc.
+1 4162193259
email us here

