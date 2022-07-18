RGV Agents Keep Criminals and Gang Members Out of the Community

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested four convicted criminal migrants and four gang members over the weekend.

On July 16, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended Juan Ramon Arenas, a Mexican national, near Brownsville. Arenas was arrested in Houston and charged with indecency with a child by contact and sentenced to two years incarceration in 2011.

McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents processed a Salvadoran national on July 17. His criminal history includes a prior arrest for sexual aggression against a minor in his home country. That same day, MCS agents apprehended a group of five migrants near Mission. One of the migrants, a Mexican national, was sentenced in 2017 to five years confinement in Texas for driving while intoxicated and 360 days for assault in 2010.

Later that evening, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of eight non-citizens near Brownsville. During processing, it was revealed a Mexican national had a previous conviction for homicide in Cameron County and sentenced to 20 years incarceration.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended three Mara-Salvatruchas (MS-13s) and an 18th Street gang member.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

