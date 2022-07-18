Sarah Belle’s New Single “Quarter-Life Crisis” Released
Released on July 3rd 2022, “Quarter-Life Crisis” has gained praise from critics and listeners alike.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbuing small-town vibes but with a larger-than-life voice, Sarah Belle’s latest single “Quarter-Life Crisis” taps into the brutal reality of moving to the big city to pursue your calling. The track made its debut on July 3rd, 2022, and is the perfect pop summer anthem for anyone preparing to embrace a new chapter in their life, however large or small.
In a recent interview, Belle stated, “Music is the silver lining that unites us all. More than anything, I hope that my music resonates with people and helps them feel less alone. "
“Feeling confused is a normal part of growing up. Especially in your 20s, there are so many questions and you’re supposed to have it all figured out," she further added.
“Quarter-Life Crisis” puts the Virginia-based artist’s songwriting capabilities front and center, taking listeners on a captivating journey that echoes not only the thrill of new starts, but also all of the crushing doubts that come with it.
“I wrote this song feeling incredibly lost, confused, and struggling to find my identity in a big city. Music has always been a way for me to try to make sense of the world and create beauty from chaos, and that’s exactly what this song did for me,” said Sarah Belle.
Quarter-Life Crisis has already made significant headway, garnering positive reviews from the likes of Tunepical, who quoted the track as “an impressive piece of pop writing and performance”, and Stereostickman, who praised it as “rightfully moving, honest and endearing.” Sarah’s honest storytelling instincts are what elevate her music beyond simply good pop songs. Despite being a private person, when it comes to her music, she has nothing to hide.
While earning her stripes with her first string of debut releases in 2022, Sarah Belle has been writing music behind the scenes for a while. As an up-and-comer, Sarah is fast becoming known for her diary-like lyricism, intricate productions, and instantly memorable hooks; she has even been touted as “one of this generation’s most promising young songwriters.”
“Quarter-Life Crisis” is out now on all major music streaming platforms.
For media inquiries, including interviews and all things press-related, please email contact.sarahbelle@gmail.com.
To learn more, visit : https://sarahbellemusic.com
For updates, follow Sarah Belle on Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarahbelleofficial
