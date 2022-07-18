Chinook fishing season will end on the South Fork of the Salmon River on July 21

Idaho Fish and Game will close Chinook salmon fishing on the South Fork of the Salmon River at the end of fishing hours on Thursday, July 21. The sport fishing share of the harvest will have been reached by that time. Anglers can see what areas remain open for fishing by checking the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules webpage.
