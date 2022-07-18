Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,679 in the last 365 days.

Chinook fishing season will end on the South Fork of the Salmon River on July 21

Idaho Fish and Game will close Chinook salmon fishing on the South Fork of the Salmon River at the end of fishing hours on Thursday, July 21. The sport fishing share of the harvest will have been reached by that time. Anglers can see what areas remain open for fishing by checking the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules webpage. 

You just read:

Chinook fishing season will end on the South Fork of the Salmon River on July 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.