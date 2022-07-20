Submit Release
The Sweetest and Most Patriotic Gig for Kids Launches to Teach American Values

Recruiting for Good Created The Sweetest & Most Patriotic Gig for Kids to Learn Positive American Values

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search, help us generate proceeds to fund fulfilling experience, sweet creative contests/parties, and paid gigs for kids and moms too

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launches Join Team USA; a sweet gig for kids that teaches positive American values. Kids use their creative talent for good.

How do we prepare kids for tomorrow? By teaching them positive values.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good created Join Team USA; the sweetest and most patriotic creative gig teaching kids American values.

Kids use their creative talent for good; land the gig, earn money, and when they do a great job, get hired again (just like in the real world).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "What defines and unites Americans is our shared values. We teach kids positive values to prepare them for tomorrow."

How Talented Kids Land The Sweetest Patriotic Gig

1. Kids attend 5th grade or middle school; write one paragraph about an American value they love.
2. Most thoughtful writing entries lands creative gig; make a distinctive drawing that depicts their value.
3. Upon art completion, Recruiting for Good rewards the kid a $100 gift card, and celebrates their creation too.

Kids that love the sweet gig, can participate every month.

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life

