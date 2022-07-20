The Sweetest and Most Patriotic Gig for Kids Launches to Teach American Values
Kids use their creative talent for good; land the gig, earn money, and when they do a great job, get hired again (just like in the real world).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "What defines and unites Americans is our shared values. We teach kids positive values to prepare them for tomorrow."
How Talented Kids Land The Sweetest Patriotic Gig
1. Kids attend 5th grade or middle school; write one paragraph about an American value they love.
2. Most thoughtful writing entries lands creative gig; make a distinctive drawing that depicts their value.
3. Upon art completion, Recruiting for Good rewards the kid a $100 gift card, and celebrates their creation too.
Kids that love the sweet gig, can participate every month.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
