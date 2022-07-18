Open Book Extracts Announces New Executive Team Additions
Open Book Extracts, a foremost ingredient manufacturer and product development manufacturer and supplier focused on cannabinoid-enabled (CBD) health and wellness.
New Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Human Resources Strengthens Company Leadership
Schroeder is an operationally-minded financial expert with a successful track record scaling small and mid-size companies, from Medterra to Full Swing Golf, with strong FP&A experience from a decade in finance with Callaway Golf. He is responsible for increasing company enterprise value by building a strong foundation for growth, driving significant sales and margin expansion, and maximizing operational efficiencies to support profitability and reinvestment opportunities.
Schroeder stated, “It is exciting to join Open Book Extracts at this point in time. The company has a unique value proposition and a strong foundation from which it can grow and execute its vision of making products that work for the brands that care. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve OBX's customers, teammates, community, and shareholders.”
Ferrell is a seasoned HR professional with a proven background in supporting the cannabis industry since 2017, as well as other industries spanning manufacturing, supply chain, pharmaceutical, and retail. Ferrell most recently served as the senior HR director with Trulieve, one of the largest national cannabis companies in the nation, during a period of hypergrowth. He is passionate about the cannabis industry and developing its human capital in this quickly evolving market.
“People are the heart, and the engine of every company,” shares Ferrell. “Our charter is to always understand our people, maintain high levels of engagement, and serve strategically to ensure the best company culture. I am eager for this next chapter with OBX, in part because of their incredible commitment to its people."
“We are pleased to welcome Ryan and Steven to the OBX team as their diverse backgrounds will help serve key roles in positioning OBX for sustainable, long-term value creation and future growth,” said Dave Neundorfer, OBX chief executive officer. “They are both high-impact executives who bring a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities.”
For more information, visit https://openbookextracts.com. headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, and exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of Ph.D. chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water soluble technology, and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.
Sheldon Baker
Baker Dillon Group
+1 559-287-7191
email us here