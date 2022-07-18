Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,680 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Arrest Made in Schley County Homicide Investigation

Buena Vista, GA (July 18, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Jamie Leon Harris, age 37, of Buena Vista, GA, and will charge him with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide. The arrest is in connection to the deaths of three people found deceased inside a home in the early morning hours of July 18. The Schley County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assist with the death investigation on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 1:30 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a concerned citizen who stated a shooting had occurred at 867 Ira Kelly Road in Buena Vista, Schley County. Deputies responded and found Harris at the scene and took him into custody. Deputies entered the residence and found three bodies identified as Paula Kelly, age 65, Charles Brown, age 69, and Lara Bullard, age 23. The three deceased and Harris all lived at the home. Harris was in a relationship with Paula Kelly. Charles Brown is Kelly’s brother and Lara Bullard is Kelly’s pregnant granddaughter.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI at 229-931-2439. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

Read more about Arrest Made in Schley County Homicide Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.