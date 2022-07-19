Q-Tech’s 3-Point-Mount Crystal Oscillators Deliver Peak Performance in Non-Space Applications
Ultra-low-profile 3-point-mount SMDs offers industry-leading mechanical and frequency vs. temperature stability, better vibration and shock tolerance than MEMS
Our QTCC353 Series has been designed specifically to perform better than MEMS devices in critical non-space applications”CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-Tech Corporation, the world’s leading supplier of crystal oscillators for space, military, avionics and high-temperature applications, introduces the QTCC353 Series of miniature SMD crystal oscillators designed to provide superior performance over MEMS devices in a wide-range of non-space military, communications, instrumentation and avionics applications. Their unique 3-point XO mount and miniature, low-profile (3.2 x 5 x 1.2 mm) packaging provides the industry’s best combination of footprint/headroom, mechanical stability and electrical performance.
— Scott Sentz, Q-Tech Director of Sales and Marketing.
Targeted applications for the QTCC353 Series include:
• Military – Gun launched munitions and systems and smart munitions, COTS systems
• Avionics – Navigation, instrumentation
• Data communications – Ethernet/SynchE, SONET, Fiber Channel
• Microprocessor Clock – Instrumentation, TELECOM
The QTCC353 Series is offered with HCMOS or LVPECL/LVDS logic outputs and a selection of DC input voltages. Their frequency range is selectable from 25.000 MHz to 250.000 MHz with available frequency stability of ±25 ppm from -40°C to 85°C. The devices, housed in a hermetically sealed, ceramic package with gold contacts, are tested for MIL-STD-202 compliance for vibration (Method 204.D) and shock (Method 213.I).
“Our QTCC353 Series has been designed specifically to perform better than MEMS devices in critical non-space applications,” said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “Utilizing 3-point mounting and Q-Tech’s proven XO manufacturing technology, these devices provide an exceptional solution in a broad range of applications that require a miniature footprint and high reliability.”
Scott Sentz
Q-Tech Corporation
+1 310-836-7900
scott.sentz@q-tech.com