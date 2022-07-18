Missouri, Coalition of Attorneys General Obtain Injunction Halting Biden Administration Guidance on Bathrooms, Sports in Schools and Workplaces

Jul 18, 2022, 16:04 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Friday, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, along with a coalition of twenty attorneys general led by Tennessee, obtained a preliminary injunction halting the Biden Administration’s guidance that would change Title VII and Title IX’s definition of “sex” to include “gender identity” relating to separation of bathrooms and sports in schools, and pronouns in the workplace.