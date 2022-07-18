Murrell Yachts Launches Boat Brokerage in Torrance
EINPresswire.com/ -- — Upon meeting him, Jim Murrell’s passion for boating hits you like a strong ocean breeze. It’s what inspired the lifelong boater to recently launch his own boat brokerage, Murrell Yachts. He has been sailing in Southern California waters for nearly 30 years and brings his previous experience at three other boat brokerages and decades as a sales professional to his new venture.
Murrell Yachts serves both the sailing and power boat communities, whether you’re selling your current boat, looking for a new one, or both. Murrell works with each customer to come up with a customized sales and/or purchasing strategy based on desires, budgets, and goals for boating. From making an offer to a sea trial and survey when buying a new boat, Murrell is your partner in the entire process. Murrell can also help you with boat leasing and financing.
Murrell’s participation in and commitment to the area’s boating community runs deep. He has been the commodore of two yacht clubs―Redondo Beach in 2005 and King Harbor in 2012. He is currently an active member of both King Harbor and California Yacht Clubs. Murrell served as president of the King Harbor Youth Foundation, a non-profit corporation created to promote youth sailing in Southern California, for 2018 and 2019. He is currently chair of the California Yacht Club keelboat program, which helps members with access to the club’s Martin 242s.
Murrell is also an avid racer. He started racing back in the 90s in the Wednesday night Twilight series crewing on multiple boats. His first race boat was an Albin Express raced on Thursdays in King Harbor. In 2008 he bought a Farr (Mumm) 30. He raced the Grand Prix One Design circuit, culminating with the 2012 World Championships in San Francisco. Jim joined the Farr 40 class in 2014, competing in the World Championships in San Francisco and Long Beach.
Since 2016 Jim has been running an active J/70 campaign. He has competed in the 2016 World Championships in San Francisco, 2018 Worlds in Marblehead, and the 2021 Worlds at home at California Yacht Club. He was on the board of the US J/70 Class Association, serving as president in 2019.
On the power boat side of things, Jim owns a Silverton 34 that he cruises to Catalina with his wife Diane. It serves as his floating office in King Harbor as well. Murrell is well-versed in the pros and cons of the most popular power boat brands.
https://murrellyachts.com
Boats by Jim Murrell | Facebook
For more information, please contact Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com.
Mike Mena
