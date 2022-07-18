Submit Release
Terranova Williams Klein, CPAS LLC Opens New Office Location in Lake Charles

Terranova Williams Klein, CPAS LLC, an accounting firm based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is excited to announce that they have moved to a new office space.

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terranova Williams Klein, CPAS LLC, an accounting firm based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is excited to announce that they have an updated office space. The new office, located at the corner of Ryan and Clarence Streets, is a huge step for TWK and allows the team to continue their growth to better serve the needs of their clients.

Providing a more central location for their clients to enjoy, the new structure at 1150 Ryan Street, has a sleek new look, branded with the eye-catching “TWK”, that stands out against the building’s surroundings. The modern interior design creates a professional environment, while the warm indoor accents allow for a more “down-home” feel.

“After 37 years at our previous location in West Bayou Pines, our new building is a proud moment for us,” said Mike Terranova, CPA. “In our new offices, our team is ready to continue providing our clients with our accounting services, but now we can finally grow our resources with this new footprint in downtown Lake Charles.”

About Terranova Williams Klein, CPAS LLC – Terranova Williams Klein, CPAS LLC’s mission is to assist clients in maintaining financial viability in the present, while taking a proactive approach to achieving future goals. They are dedicated to meeting these goals with high standards of excellence and professionalism.

Their dedication to hard work has earned the respect of the community. This is a direct result of the talent and responsiveness to their client base. Whether you’re a current or prospective client, individuals and businesses who choose Terranova Williams Klein, CPAS LLC will receive competent and timely advice.

You can contact Terranova Williams Klein, CPAS LLC by going to their website at https://www.twk-cpafirm.com and tapping their “Contact” tab on the menu bar.

April Williams
Terranova Williams Klein, CPAS LLC
+1 337-433-3326
info@twk-cpafirm.com

