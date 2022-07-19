Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture: A Weaving Workshop—Meets Aug. 9, 10 and 12
Participants in "Reusing Materials: Weaving Workshop" will learn how to create baskets from pine needles and mats from used fishermen's ropesSISTERS, OR, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA), a working ranch in Sisters, Oregon, focused on art, agricultural and ecological projects, has opened registration for a three-day weaving workshop. On August 9 and 10, weaver Charlene Virts will teach the ancient art of pine needle basket weaving and on August 12, Greg Neitzel will teach maritime rope weaving. Space is limited, so interested participants should register soon.
“Offering workshops like this that blend art and functionality fit perfectly with our goals at Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture,” said Ana Varas Arts Projects Coordinator for PMRCAA. “We love collaborating with regional artists to provide educational opportunities that preserve important traditions and, even better, for workshop participants to have a chance to immerse themselves and enjoy our beautiful setting in Sisters.”
Workshop details:
What: Pine Needle Basket Weaving
When: August 9th and 10th, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Description: Led by one of the region’s preeminent pine needle weavers, Charlene Virts, students will learn the basics of coiled basketry using pine needles — starting with the selection, cleaning, sorting and dyeing of the needles. Each student will start a basket using a simple wooden center, learn four coiling stitches, and how to add beads. During the class, Virts will share her collection of coiled baskets from around the world.
What: Maritime Weaving Mats Workshop
When: August 12th, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (with lunch break)
Description: Led by former commercial fisherman and U.S. Marine Greg Neitzel, students will learn how to weave mats using ropes previously used by fishing boats. All the repurposed fishing line is from the commercial fleet of crabbers and long-liners fishing in the Pacific Ocean and serves as the connection between the incredible bounty of our oceans and the hardworking hands that harvest it each year.
Registration details and participant requirements are available here. Cost is $65 per person.
About Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture
Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) is located on the historic Pine Meadow Ranch, a 260-acre working ranch in Sisters, Oregon at the base of the Cascade Mountains. The vision of PMRCAA is to connect sustainable agriculture, conservation arts and sciences with traditional and contemporary crafts and skills integral to ranching life. Located in the traditional territory of the Wasco, Warm Springs, and Paiute peoples, work at the ranch is grounded in a strong sense of place and community, and the diversity and multiple perspectives of the people that call our region home are deeply valued. Today, Pine Meadow Ranch operates as a program of the Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation, and it continues to operate as a working ranch.
