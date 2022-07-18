2022 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Application Period Opens

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 18, 2022 
Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites organic food processors and producers to apply for reimbursement of costs related to organic certification from USDA's Organic Certification Cost Share Program through October 31, 2022.

Farms a​nd businesses that produce, process, or package certified organic agricultural products are eligible to be reimbursed for 50 percent of certification-related costs – up to $500 per category of certification – for expenses paid during October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Farms or businesses must be located in Wisconsin and currently certified or actively seeking certification through an accredited certifier during that time frame.

Applications materials and instructions are available on DATCP's website. Applications must be mailed to DATCP-DAD, Organic Cost Share Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708, emailed to datcporganiccostshare@wi.gov, or submitted through an online form. Questions about the program and application process should be directed to DATCP Organic Agriculture Programs Specialist Andrew Bernhardt at datcporganiccostshare@wisconsin.gov or (608) 572-0512.

The funding for this popular program originated in the 2002 Federal Farm Bill and was renewed in the 2014 Federal Farm Bill. Funding comes from the federal government through the USDA National Organic Program. DATCP administers the funding for Wisconsin.

