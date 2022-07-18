Mahantango Creek Covered Bridge Closure Postponed Until August 1

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that repairs to the Mahantango Creek covered bridge in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County, and the implementation of a detour associated with those repairs have been postponed until August 1. PennDOT said it delayed the start of work because it has yet to receive some materials needed for timber repairs.

Once the materials arrive and PennDOT closes the bridge, drivers will follow a detour using Route 3001 (Covered Bridge Road), Route 3016 (Pine Swamp Road), Route 104 and Route 3002 (Oriental Road). The detour will be in place for the project's duration once implemented. Motorists familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.

Overall work includes timber repairs, removal and resetting of stone masonry facing, and miscellaneous construction. Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA, is the contractor on this $359,000 project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

The Mahantango Creek covered bridge is 65 feet long and carries an average of 874 vehicles daily. It suffered damage in a 2021 crash that PennDOT repaired using temporary means.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

