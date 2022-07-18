Route 2080 Hunter Road Drilling this Week in Penn Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 2080 (Hunter Road) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday through Friday, July 19-22 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Hunter Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day between Colorado Street and Highview Drive. Single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers will occur as crews conduct drilling operations.

Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

