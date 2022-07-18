Submit Release
Public Has No Right to Statistics on Actions by CJP Prior to Formal Proceedings

The state constitutional right of public access to government records does not require that statistical information be supplied which relates to any extent to complaints to the Commission on Judicial Performance that do not ripen into disciplinary proceedings, the Third District Court of Appeal decided on Friday.

