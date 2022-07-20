Posi-flate Butterfly Valves

Posi-flate Double Dump Butterfly Valve Stainless Steel Butterfly Valve Posi-flate Posi-flate Butterfly Valve

Proud to Announce the Posi-flate Inflatable Seated Butterfly Valves Heavy Duty Series Less friction, low torque, less wear, longer life!

PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Posi-flate’s unique butterfly valve uses an inflatable seat to seal with air pressure not friction. Thus it requires less torque and a smaller actuator, resulting in lower overall valve cost. Plus, the seat automatically compensates for wear, providing longer valve life.

Posi-flate’s unique butterfly valve design uses air pressure to expand the seat against the disc, providing even pressure distribution for a bubble-tight seal, every time. Because the seat makes only casual contact with the disc during valve opening and closing, there is minimal disc impingement. This is in contrast to conventional butterfly valves where disc impingement leads to shaving of the seat, decreasing the overall performance and valve life.

Substantially less torque is required to open and close the Posi-flate butterfly valve, thus a smaller actuator can be used resulting in lower overall valve cost.

In actual comparison tests and documented field applications, the Posi-flate butterfly valve outperformed all other valves. In fact, a Posi-flate valve life of one to three million cycles, even in extremely abrasive applications, is not uncommon. For dry solids, gases and slurry applications, the Posi-flate inflatable seated butterfly valve is unsurpassed.

The Posi-flate Series 585/586 inflatable seated butterfly valves are designed for the most severe conditions. The seat is designed for heavy duty applications and higher operating pressures. Standard valve sizes range from 2″ (50mm) to 24″ (600mm) and fit both ANSI and metric flanges. A full line of actuators, limit switches and controls are available to suit individual applications.

Posi-flate Butterfly Valve Introduction