WORLD COLLEGE POKER AND CLUBGG UNITE FOR 2022 MAIN EVENT CHAMPIONSHIP
Compete for a $10,000 ClubGG Passport for the Winner. Registration Closes Midnight PST July 22nd for Free-to-Enter Championship for Students
We’ve worked hard to create a platform for college and vocational students worldwide to learn poker from many of the superstars of the game and play in our free events for amazing prizes.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Craig Tapscott
World College Poker (WCP) is proud to announce the second annual Main Event Championship this coming Saturday, July 23rd on GG Poker’s ClubGG platform. There is no gambling or entry fee to enter for students who are currently enrolled at colleges, universities, or vocational schools worldwide. Students must be 18 to 33 years old and have a current valid student ID.
All students who enter will receive a $100 Hotel Savings Card bonus from PLOQuickPro.com, a training video package from master coach Alex Fitzgerald, and a 30-Day AI Training trial as a sign-up bonus ($129 value) from ChipLeaderCoaching.com all for simply signing up to play. Registration ends this Friday at Midnight July 23rd for a chance to win the main event title, a $10,000 ClubGG Passport and winner’s trophy, and a spot in poker history.
To add to the excitement of finding a 2022 global student champion, a host of amazing prizes will be up for grabs. The top finishers will compete for vacation packages from premier online training site PLOQuickPro, and access to elite training from SolveForWhy, PokerCoaching.com, and ChipLeaderCoaching. Additional corporate sponsors include Card Player Magazine, Next GEN Poker, PokerBankrollTracker.com, River Rat Poker Apparel, Breinfuel, Aquarian Bookshop, and Magical Gnome Media.
WCP is honored to be working with GG Poker's ClubGG. “We are ecstatic about our partnership with ClubGG Poker,” said WCP Co-founder Craig Tapscott. “We’ve worked hard to create a platform for college students worldwide to learn from many of the superstars of the game and play poker in our free events for amazing prizes.”
Register today for a shot at the Main Event title at worldcollegepoker.com/registration. You must download and create a player account on ClubGG Poker. ClubGG is available on AOS, iOS, APK, and Windows.
GG Poker and ClubGG always encourages players to play responsibly. For more information on responsible gaming please visit https://en.ggpoker.com/responsible-gaming/.
To learn more about the 2022 World College Championship Main Event, future WCP slated events, the company’s Campus Rep and Intern Programs, and Sponsorship Opportunities, please visit http://worldcollegepoker.com/.
ABOUT WORLD COLLEGE POKER
World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of college players who have both passion and intrigue for the game. Its ultimate mission is to elevate the college poker player’s experience and offer burgeoning players a launching pad to up their game, strut their stuff, and cement their name in poker history. To learn more about World College Poker, please visit: www.worldcollegepoker.com.
ABOUT CLUB GG
Visit: https://www.clubgg.net/
