WORLD COLLEGE POKER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MATT BERKEY’S SOLVE FOR WHY ACADEMY
Register Today for WCP Free Membership and the Spring Break Party Event powered by ClubGG to Win Prizes
During college I began to take poker seriously. Events like WCP host didn’t exist back then, but I would have given anything to learn and compete with my peers during that time.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World College Poker has extended our partnership with one of the premier poker training sites worldwide – Solve For Why Academy. Founded by high-stakes pro Matt Berkey, Solve For Why TV is a poker training site unlike any other. They teach players how to think about the game and equip them with all the necessary tools towards poker success and enjoyment of the game. S4Y’s much sought after Home School video series ($1,500 value) will be presented to the top 33 finishers for the Spring Break Party tournament dealing on Saturday, March 26th.
— Matt Berkey
“During college I really began to take poker seriously,” says Matt Berkey. “It wasn’t long before I graduated to higher stakes and eventually a career in this industry. Events like the WCP championship didn’t exist back then, but I would have given anything to learn and compete with my peers during that time.”
The World College Poker platform was created to cultivate an online community of college players who have both passion and intrigue for the game. Its ultimate mission is to elevate the college poker player’s experience and offer burgeoning players a launching pad to up their game, strut their stuff, and cement their name in poker history.
In addition to Solve For Why Academy, WCP has partnered with many of the world's top poker training sites. They include poker superstar and master teacher Jonathan Little’s - PokerCoaching.com, Chance Kornuth and Alex Foxen’s - Chip Leader Coaching, WSOP Bracelet winner John Beauprez’s - PLO Quick Pro, and high stakes phenom Patrik Antonius' - First Land of Poker (FLOP).
Students worldwide will have a shot at the Spring Break Party event title which launches the WCP 2022 season on March 26th powered by GG Poker’s - ClubGG application. By joining World College Poker, students can compete from anywhere worldwide with friends and college club rivals for amazing prizes. WCP’s membership is free for students aged 18 to 35 with a valid ID who are currently enrolled at colleges, universities, and vocational schools worldwide.
For more information for students to become a member of World College Poker visit: https://worldcollegepoker.com/sign-up/.
To learn more about World College Poker, future WCP slated events, the company’s Campus Rep and Intern Programs, and Sponsorship Opportunities, please visit worldcollegepoker.com.
*Players from China cannot participate in the WCP events due to local regulations.
World College Poker and ClubGG always encourages players to play responsibly.
ABOUT WORLD COLLEGE POKER
