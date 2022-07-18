Greenhill Towers Reigns Victorious at BOMA’s 2022 International TOBY Awards
Codina Partners, owner of Greenhill Towers office property received The International Outstanding Building of the Year award for continued industry excellence
The competition is truly international so winning the top prize sets you apart as best in class globally. It is always the details that matter, and that is where we put our focus.”ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenhill Towers, managed by Crescent Property Services, brought home the top prize at The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) Awards Gala on June 28 as part of the 2022 BOMA (Building Owners & Managers Association) International Conference & Expo in Nashville, TN. This year marked the 36th anniversary of the TOBY Awards, where the commercial real estate industry honored 14 commercial properties, including Dallas' Greenhill Towers and Jonathan (JJ) Jones, who received his fourth international TOBY & second with Codina Partners—a record-extending number for BOMA Greater Dallas.
— JJ Jones
To win a BOMA International TOBY Award, a property must first win local and regional competitions. Judging is based on criteria that include community impact, tenant and employee relations programs, energy management, accessibility, emergency evacuation procedures, building personnel training programs, and overall excellence. A team of industry experts also conducted comprehensive building inspections.
"The competition is truly international, with buildings from all over the world, so winning the top prize sets you apart as best in class globally. Even though it takes a lot of work and effort, we consistently keep our assets operating at a TOBY level year-round by striving to exceed customer service, management, and operational expectations," says JJ Jones. "This year, I think our Healthy Building Initiatives were the big differentiator. Our investment into indoor air quality and continued focus on wellness for our customers really set us apart from other buildings. It is always the details that matter, and that is where we put our focus," concluded Jones.
About Greenhill Towers
Greenhill Towers is a one-of-a-kind property, designed by Pierce Goodwin Alexander, built by Trammell Crow, and owned by Codina Partners, providing class A+ quality office space.
Greenhill Towers' 278,000 square feet of Class A+ office space has gone through an unparalleled renovation program during the past three years. Codina Partners has already spent $8 million dollars on building common areas and will spend another $4 million by mid-2023 bringing the total to over $12 million on the property.
The investment has allowed for the addition of Ascension Coffee, a state-of-the-art fitness & conference center, a mother’s room, three major outdoor tenant seating & entertainment areas, all of which provide electric service and outdoor wifi.
Located in Addison, a vibrant city immediately north of Dallas, Greenhill Towers is situated at the intersection of Spring Valley and Midway Road, adjacent to The Greenhill School. The property is located less than 1 mile from the Dallas North Tollway and one mile from LBJ Freeway (I-635). It is proximal to some of Dallas' premier developments, including the Galleria Dallas, Village on the Parkway, Vitruvian Park, and Addison Circle. It also offers convenient access to DFW International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport, and the city's premier residential areas of Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bent Tree, and Glen Abbey Estates.
Tenants at Greenhill Towers receive award-winning customer service that has been recognized ten times with the prestigious National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence, or the "A-List" Award, from CEL & Associates, Inc. Learn more about our premium amenities and leasing availability at https://www.greenhilltowers.com/.
CONTACT INFORMATION
CP Greenhill LLC
972.392.0660
Dana Cobb
The Barber Shop Marketing
+1 972-955-9747
email us here