HEALTHY HORIZONS BREASTFEEDING CENTERS AND CORPORATE LACTATION SERVICES CELEBRATE CONTINUED GROWTH INTO 2022
Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Services-Supporting Working Families for over 30 years
Healthy Horizons has supported working families for 31 years and counting
No parent should feel forced to choose between their career and their little one. Our purpose is to make sure the workplace support for new parents is available to them.”BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Services is celebrating over 31 years of supporting working families across the United States and Canada.
— Cassi Janakos
"No parent should feel forced to choose between their career and their little one,” says Cassi Janakos, COO and Co-Founder of Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services. She notes that many new parents make the tough decision to abandon their careers to take care of their growing families stating, “Our purpose is to make sure the workplace support for new parents is available to them.”
Healthy Horizons is proud to be a female family-owned business based in the San Francisco Bay area helping working families across the United States and Canada for over 31 years. Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC and CEO, founded Healthy Horizons in 1991 as a grassroots organization of women supporting women after the birth of a child. With a background in public health and experiencing her own struggles as a new mother at the time, Healthy Horizons offered sought-after resources for parents including access to lactation consultants to breast pump rentals in the San Francisco Bay Area at their Burlingame and Menlo Park locations.
In 2015, Sheila and daughter Cassi co-founded Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services. Cassi saw many of her female friends and fellow engineers abandoning careers they loved after becoming mothers due to lack of support at work. Cassi left her engineering position to become COO to transform how companies ease the transition of new parents returning to work. With their continued growth, Healthy Horizons acquired a warehouse in South San Francisco to support the needs of their two Bay Area retail locations, online boutique and hospital-grade breast pump rentals.
Sheila and Cassi Janakos along with the Healthy Horizons team of lactation consultants, Lactation Room Technicians™, and corporate staff look forward to continued growth to support working families across the United States and Canada for years to come.
About Healthy Horizons: Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, to better serve and educate mothers and families in the San Francisco Bay Area. Healthy Horizons is a first to market industry leader focused on innovation, education and safety. Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services clients include a variety of forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations, Fortune 100 companies, and start-ups across the United States and Canada, including Ford Motor Company, PayPal and Amgen.
With Lactation Rooms in more than 120 cities and web-based offerings, the Healthy Horizons team has positively impacted over 1,000,000 women, parents and children while staying true to their core values of diversity and inclusion. For more information about Healthy Horizons, visit healthyhorizons.com.
Ursula Zamora
Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers & Corporate Lactation
+1 561-601-2218
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other