Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,678 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting in Baldwin, GA

Baldwin, GA (July 18, 2022) – ﻿ The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in Baldwin, GA. The Baldwin Police Department requested the GBI to assist with a shooting investigation on Sunday, July 17, 2022. One man was shot and died. 

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Habersham County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on Boxwood Avenue in Cornelia, GA. When officers arrived, they found Eduardo Mora, age 22, of Baldwin, with a gunshot wound. Mora was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, where he later died. Jose Luis Morales, age 17, of Baldwin, was still on scene, and was identified as the person who shot Mora. Mora went to Morales’ home and pointed a gun at him. Morales then shot Mora.

This is an active investigation and charges in this case are anticipated. Anyone with information about this case can submit tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Upon completion of this investigation, the case will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting in Baldwin, GA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.