Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting in Baldwin, GA

Baldwin, GA (July 18, 2022) – ﻿ The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in Baldwin, GA. The Baldwin Police Department requested the GBI to assist with a shooting investigation on Sunday, July 17, 2022. One man was shot and died.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Habersham County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on Boxwood Avenue in Cornelia, GA. When officers arrived, they found Eduardo Mora, age 22, of Baldwin, with a gunshot wound. Mora was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, where he later died. Jose Luis Morales, age 17, of Baldwin, was still on scene, and was identified as the person who shot Mora. Mora went to Morales’ home and pointed a gun at him. Morales then shot Mora.

This is an active investigation and charges in this case are anticipated. Anyone with information about this case can submit tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Upon completion of this investigation, the case will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.