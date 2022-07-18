Traffic Alert - VT Route 105 Sheldon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans State Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT route 105 in the area of house 3239 will be closed temporarily for an accident

This incident is expected to last until further

Notice

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully.

State Police St Albans

802-524-5993