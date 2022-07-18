Submit Release
Rutland / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4003860

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beebe Hill Road, Chittenden, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown suspect(s)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Ronald Senecal

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/18/2022, Troopers from Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, received a report of a stolen trailer from a residence in the Town of Chittenden. The trailer is a black 2015 YongQiang 5x8 trailer VIN: L4WC1G836FA069486  (the attached photo is a likeness only, not the actual trailer). The trailer was removed from the owner’s property between the evening of July 17, and the morning of July 18. The trailer did not have license plates at the time of the theft.

 

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Hall at the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

 

Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://www.vtips.info

 

 

