22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Higgins associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





18 July 2022





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by Governor Michael L. Parson’s appointment of Judge Craig Higgins to the circuit bench.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application forms are linked below.













Applications, including Page 1 confidential information, must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. August 15, 2022, although earlier submission is encouraged.





The commission expects to conduct interviews September 27 and 28, 2022, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees for both vacancies to be submitted to the governor.





The members of the Twenty-second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Michael E. Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission; Chris Goodson; and André Harris.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

Newsroom - 22nd Circuit