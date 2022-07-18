Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Titus O’Rourke

Maine DOE Team member Titus O’Rourke is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Titus in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Extended Eligibility and Transition Specialist with the Office of Special Services. I am in the process of creating, developing, and promoting effective transition initiatives that are student-centered and student-driven.

What do you like best about your job?

First and foremost, I love my team members! They are the most kind yet passionate advocates who carve out pathways to securing IDEA requirements while being responsive to evolving learning research and exemplary educational practices. Yep, my team members are very kind and super intelligent. I am genuinely humbled to have been selected to work with this team of visionaries. And the cross-agency collaborative nature of my position not only improves outcomes for our Maine scholars with diverse needs but also allows me to meet highly-motivated, passionate LEA and SEA leads and leaders.

How or why did you decide on this career?

As a former special education teacher, I found that the value of quality of transition planning as it ties to post-secondary success directly correlates to our graduation and dropout rates. Moreover, when our scholars successfully engage in quality and comprehensive transition support, it helps them realize their potential in life after high school. And who would not want a job that helps our kiddos realize their dreams?

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Checking out what my community events have to offer,

Pull out the board games…and WIN!

Work in my garden, battling the weeds. Unfortunately, the weeds always win.

Go on a nature hike, and FISH! I love fishing!

Read a book or go to the library – for something other than reading.