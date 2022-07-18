CareTrack Health Provides Practitioner Experience to Improve Patient Outcomes and Adherence
CareTrack Health gives insight into providing the best care to Medicare patients and practices
Caring for Medicare patients and empowering them to stick to their care plans is difficult, but our natural practice extension is truly the solution,”CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack Health, a remote patient adherence solution, has released a white paper for primary care physicians entitled “Remote Patient Monitoring in Chronic Care Management: A Practitioner’s Experience using RPM to Increase Patient Adherence and Improve Patient Outcomes.” CareTrack allows practices to be continuously involved in patient care and beyond office visits to improve patient adherence by empowering patients to understand and follow their care plans.
“Caring for Medicare patients and empowering them to stick to their care plans is difficult, but our natural practice extension is truly the solution,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “This study shows how the CareTrack solution can truly transform how the industry cares for Medicare patients while benefiting the healthcare professionals.”
Now, more than ever, medical practices are responding to the challenge of value-based care. CareTrack allows practices to be involved in patient care over a long span of time and beyond office visits. This focuses on improving patient adherence to help patients follow their care plans along with collecting and analyzing clinical data to adjust care plans in an efficient and timely manner.
The ability of physicians and health systems to manage population health depends on the extent and availability of up-to-date patient data. Given recent advancements in technology and cultural acceptance of digital devices, more Medicare patients use CareTrack’s monitoring technology.
To access more data from the study, please visit bit.ly/3z4TL5Y. For more information on CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com.
About CareTrack Health, Inc.
CareTrack Health is a fully integrated physician practice extension. The patient adherence system enables primary care physicians to monitor critically and chronically ill patient care plan adherence to proactively identify and escalate earlier interventions in-between appointments. CareTrack assists practices to prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures, and drive more proactive screenings and services adoption. Patients are empowered to proactively manage conditions and assist the physician in identifying issues earlier. To learn more, please visit www.CareTrack.com or call 800-835-1140.
