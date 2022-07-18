Breaking ground at new Sherwood Elementary School

CANADA, July 18 - Construction is officially underway for the new, net zero ready, Sherwood Elementary K-6 School.

“We are extremely excited about this new school. Student enrollment at Sherwood Elementary is climbing and the current building just isn’t large enough. The new school will accommodate 650 students, and include modern features, more diverse learning spaces and new technology. As a province, we are working with our school authorities to create comfortable learning environments that support our future generations.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

The new Sherwood Elementary will be the province’s first fully electric, net zero ready school recognizing our commitment to reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and creating a stronger, more resilient province for people, today and in the future.

“Construction of a modern, net-zero ready school is exciting for the Sherwood school family and greater community,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Cory Deagle. “Community infrastructure, like schools, is at the heart of where people want to live, work and raise their families. The province will continue to make investments that support our communities and the people of our province.”

“The Public Schools Branch is very excited about the construction of the new Sherwood Elementary School. The new school will provide our students, staff, and community members with a modern teaching and learning environment. We want to thank all the partners that have assisted with the project to the point of having shovels breaking ground. We eagerly await the day that we can open the doors for students, staff, families and the community,” said Director of the Public Schools Branch Norbert Carpenter.

"The Prince Edward Island Home and School Federation is excited for the Sherwood Elementary School community for their new safe and welcoming school constructed which will educate further generations of students in this community and serve as a model for our commitment to a better PEI," PEI Home and School Federation President Dionne Tuplin.

The new Sherwood Elementary School will support the growing needs of the community and support safe student learning for years to come. The new school is being constructed on the same site as the existing school and is expected to open in summer 2024.

Islanders are reminded that the entire Sherwood Elementary School property is a construction site this summer and access to the playground is not permitted at this time.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Redmond

Senior Communications Officer

Department of Education and Lifelong Learning

jenlredmond@gov.pe.ca