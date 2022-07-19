LET THE GAMES BEGIN AND MERIDIAN RAPID DEFENSE GROUP IS THERE

Beam Gate Set up World Games 2022 Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

ARCHER BARRIERS AND BEAM GATES PROTECT 2022 WORLD GAMES

We are committed to having a very safe event for everyone here. The key word there is safe, and you will see security efforts here like we’ve never seen in our city before.” — Mayor Randall L Woodfin

BIRMINGHAM, AL, US, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extraordinary security precautions were needed when thousands of athletes and tens of thousands of spectators descended on Birmingham, AL for the 2022 World Games and Meridian Rapid Defense Group was there playing a major role in perimeter defense at the event.

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin spoke about the special security precautions the city was taking during the World Games. “We are committed to having a very safe event for everyone here. The key word there is safe, and you will see security efforts here like we’ve never seen in our city before.”

Over several months leading up to the games (designated a SEAR Level 1 event by the Department of Homeland Security) Meridian’s specialists worked with organizers on a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan (VSMP). The unique mobile design of the Meridian Archer 1200 Barrier made it the ideal solution for securing zones where pedestrians needed clear access to stadiums while being protected from the possibility of injury by an out-of-control vehicle.

“The eyes of the world are on Birmingham,” said Special Agent Patrick Davis from the U.S. Secret Service. “This will be like 24 Super Bowls over a ten-day span, so security is imperative.”

“In all, we placed more than 160 Archer 1200 Barriers at 28 locations,” said Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO. “This particular barrier is designed to take the place of larger unsightly concrete or water barriers. Crash tests have shown it does a better job and has the strength to stop a moving vehicle.”

Along with the barriers, five of Meridian’s Archer Beam Gates were used at the many locations where approved vehicles and emergency services needed access. At the majority of the protected zones the Archer barriers were set to allow for pedestrian access and are ADA compliant. This allowed the crowds to easily move past them into the venues, rather than having to walk around old-style barriers, as they had to in the past.

“The city has consulted federal, state and local partners as well as other high-level international events to ensure the best safe experience possible for our athletes, visitors, residents and businesses,” said Mayor Woodfin.

The various sports featured at the games are, in a way, an audition for the International Olympic Committee. At each World Games several of the events are then promoted into official Olympic competition. Sports include Kickboxing, Softball, Drone Racing, DanceSport and Tug Of War.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com