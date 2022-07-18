Submit Release
All-new UVertz “tweet the street” media platform results in 68% lift in McDonald’s visits in South Florida

Consumers who saw McDonald’s advertisements on the rear windows of Ubers and Lyfts throughout South Florida were 68% more likely to visit a McDonald's location.

The 68% differential between the group that saw our ads versus the group that did not is a striking number for sure. This shows that the UVertz platform is highly effective in driving conversions.”
— Khalil M. Dhouti
MIAMI, FL, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UVertz proprietary out-of-home advertising (“OOH”) “Ads on the Go” platform places geo-targeted digital ads in the rear windows of Ubers and Lyfts. These vibrant digital ads (8 seconds each) rotate on a continuous loop and appear to be floating on the rear window. Their dwell time is tailored to engage a captive audience with brand reinforcement and Twitter-style messaging.

UVertz launched in Miami / South Florida on January 1, 2022. Over the following three months, UVertz conducted a media campaign for McDonald’s by geotargeting McDonald’s ads to display on the rear windows of Ubers and Lyfts whenever they were driving in Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County.

UVertz retained an independent third party, Mira, a Reveal Mobile company, one of the leaders in the field of measuring the effectiveness of OOH advertising campaigns, to test the effectiveness of UVertz media campaigns including the one for McDonald's. Based on the driver data collected by UVertz, Mira determined that consumers who saw UVertz McDonald’s advertisements on the rear windows of Ubers and Lyfts throughout South Florida were 68% more likely to visit a McDonald's location than unexposed consumers.

Khalil Dhouti, COO of UVertz said, “The 68% differential between the group that saw our ads versus the group that did not is a striking number for sure. Given the marked behavioral differences between those exposed to the ads and those who were not, this shows that the UVertz platform is highly effective in driving conversions.”

John Shafai, CEO of UVertz added, “Our one-of-a-kind platform taps into the three pronged hierarchy by which our brains absorb media. First, UVertz has motion. Second, UVertz has novelty. And third, UVertz has unexpected newness. Because of this, UVertz punches through the repetition blindness that plagues more traditional marketing campaigns and incumbent media. Because of this, we expected a lift in McDonald’s foot traffic and it goes without saying that a 68% lift between the control group and the test group is phenomenal.”

The UVertz team has decades of experience in advertising and marketing. UVertz team members have held leadership positions in Publicis and Omnicom agencies as well as in independent agencies. UVertz team members have overseen agency engagements for such household name brands as Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, Johnson & Johnson, Tylenol, Neutrogena, and Listerine.

For more information on street-level geo targeted advertising, please visit www.uvertz.com.

To review the independent case study, please click here: McDonald’s Case Study.

McDonald's Ads

